Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,563 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $10,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.44. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755 over the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

