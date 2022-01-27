Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $11.10 Million Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

