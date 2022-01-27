Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.97 Million Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $1,017,649.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total value of $127,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,316 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,490. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.00.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $142.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.91 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $355.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.85 and its 200 day moving average is $246.09.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.