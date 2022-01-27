Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $10,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $130.59 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $91.23 and a one year high of $143.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.95 and its 200 day moving average is $122.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

CFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.