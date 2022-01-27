Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $10,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,597,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $1,880,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,267 shares of company stock valued at $21,632,492 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $226.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of -104.54 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $299.42 and its 200 day moving average is $283.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.32.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

