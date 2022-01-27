Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 2,346 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $86.24 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $96.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.68 and a 200-day moving average of $75.48.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.