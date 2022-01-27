Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.26 Million Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 408.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,049,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,992,000 after acquiring an additional 759,886 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $73.24 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.84.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.