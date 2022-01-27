Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

MDRX opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.77.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

