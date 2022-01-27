Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,141 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Integer were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 7,290.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Integer by 19.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Integer during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $78.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.55. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.