Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.46

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.46 and traded as high as C$44.58. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$43.58, with a volume of 182,929 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on AP.UN shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$43.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.46. The stock has a market cap of C$5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

