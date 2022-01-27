Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after SVB Leerink upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. SVB Leerink now has a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00. 28,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,319,000 shares.The stock last traded at $20.59 and had previously closed at $20.28.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

