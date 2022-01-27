Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) Stock Holdings Increased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) by 26.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,194,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,569 shares during the period. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF comprises about 4.9% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $32,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAL. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 150.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 25,607 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 122,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IVAL traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,842 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $35.02.

