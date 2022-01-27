Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Up to $16.04

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $18.00. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpha Teknova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 17.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Analysts predict that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKNO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

