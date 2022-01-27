Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Up to $16.04

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $18.00. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 1 shares.

TKNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 17.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the third quarter valued at $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

