Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,226.82.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,622.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,853.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2,825.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,809.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total transaction of $8,748,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

