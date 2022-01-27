Alphacat Hits Market Capitalization of $225,352.39 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Alphacat coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alphacat has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $225,352.39 and approximately $42,279.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00049154 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,409.33 or 0.06447660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00052512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,036.15 or 0.99113175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00051518 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

