AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 31.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

EPR stock opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 345.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70. EPR Properties has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

