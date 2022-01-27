AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,713,000 after buying an additional 2,005,431 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,520,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after buying an additional 1,244,850 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vertiv by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,690,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,760,000 after buying an additional 970,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

