AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 80.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,336 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 197.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 141,919 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WWE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

NYSE WWE opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.63. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.38.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

