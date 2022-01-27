AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $473,000 in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $66.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.04. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $183.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.46.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.08.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.