AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 251.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $75.84 on Thursday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $73.16 and a one year high of $113.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average of $94.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

