AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 809 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 984,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 777,477 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 650,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after acquiring an additional 422,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after acquiring an additional 315,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 308,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Bank OZK stock opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. The company had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.