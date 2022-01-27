Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.26 million, a PE ratio of 113.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $21.07.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

