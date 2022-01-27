AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALA. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.75.

Shares of ALA stock traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$25.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,818. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.85. The stock has a market cap of C$7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$18.78 and a twelve month high of C$27.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$831.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

