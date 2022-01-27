Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALT. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.03.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $282.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altimmune will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 711,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

