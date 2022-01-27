Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATUSF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.32. 12,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,231. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02. Altius Minerals has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $16.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.2242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 1.64%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

