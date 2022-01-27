Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Position Lessened by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Altus Midstream comprises 1.0% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Altus Midstream were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALTM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Altus Midstream by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Altus Midstream by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Altus Midstream by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altus Midstream by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALTM traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.52. 381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,664. The stock has a market cap of $999.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 3.51. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $46.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.10.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). Altus Midstream had a net margin of 69.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALTM shares. TheStreet upgraded Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

