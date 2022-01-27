ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.15

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 10004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $583.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 3.16.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 14,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,284.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Lettmann sold 76,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $2,463,267.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 534,288 shares of company stock valued at $15,434,892. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 33.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,627,000 after acquiring an additional 970,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,738,000 after buying an additional 192,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,950,000 after buying an additional 114,456 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,114,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,681,000 after buying an additional 127,438 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.