Amazon.com (AMZN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.89 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amazon.com to post $41 EPS for the current fiscal year and $50 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,777.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,352.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,394.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,207.05.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $1,041,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

