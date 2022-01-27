Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Magnus Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.7% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,777.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,352.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,394.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,194.23.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

