Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,194.23.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,777.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,352.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,394.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

