Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Gap Down to $140.14

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $140.14, but opened at $133.49. Ambarella shares last traded at $133.81, with a volume of 1,941 shares traded.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Get Ambarella alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total value of $212,619.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $908,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,713,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.