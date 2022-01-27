Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Hits New 1-Year Low at $127.14

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $127.14 and last traded at $128.01, with a volume of 999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.93.

AMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.40.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after acquiring an additional 576,633 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amedisys by 2,265.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 389,654 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Amedisys by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,162,000 after purchasing an additional 324,806 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 400.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 302,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,148,000 after acquiring an additional 242,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 315.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 299,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,604,000 after purchasing an additional 227,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

