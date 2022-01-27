American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,504 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $14,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 102.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,301 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,437,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,661,000 after buying an additional 165,015 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,369,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,071,000 after buying an additional 367,174 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 32.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,288,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,694,000 after buying an additional 555,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,029,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,402,000 after buying an additional 110,469 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.08. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

