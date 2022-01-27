American Century Companies Inc. Has $11.94 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 166.9% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 80.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,110,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,126,000 after purchasing an additional 496,482 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

D stock opened at $77.46 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

