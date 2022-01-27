American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 485.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,538,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275,797 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NOW were worth $11,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NOW by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in NOW by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 784,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 319,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

NOW stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $11.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $986.19 million, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.93.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

