American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 525.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 172,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 60,375 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $2,893,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $51.73 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.19, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $74,461.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,563 shares of company stock valued at $19,736,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

