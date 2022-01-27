American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,171 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.35.

NBIX opened at $75.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.12. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,138 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

