American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $197.00 at Stephens

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.11.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $175.32 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $135.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.69 and a 200 day moving average of $168.83.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 979.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after purchasing an additional 99,126 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of American Express by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of American Express by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,772 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.