American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 90.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78,774 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in American International Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,543,000 after buying an additional 400,850 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,674,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after purchasing an additional 117,205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,959,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,463,000 after purchasing an additional 276,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $57.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.09%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

