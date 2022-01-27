American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Gap Down to $63.23

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.23, but opened at $60.31. American Woodmark shares last traded at $61.38, with a volume of 1,083 shares traded.

AMWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.64. The stock has a market cap of $988.57 million, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 2.17.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in American Woodmark by 17.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,270,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,823,000 after purchasing an additional 190,102 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 84.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 306,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140,495 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in American Woodmark by 28.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 435,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the third quarter worth $5,543,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 99.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 163,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 81,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

