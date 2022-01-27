Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.38.
Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $298.79 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $196.77 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,790 shares of company stock valued at $17,315,544. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ameriprise Financial Company Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
