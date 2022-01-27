Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.38.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $298.79 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $196.77 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,790 shares of company stock valued at $17,315,544. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

