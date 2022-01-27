Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.10). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. The firm had revenue of $79.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of FOLD stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $332,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,819 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $84,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,100 shares of company stock worth $1,906,532. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $98,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

