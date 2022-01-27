Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $532.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will report sales of $532.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $536.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $527.10 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $510.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,863,000 after acquiring an additional 391,756 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,109 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 303,813 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 60,993 shares during the period. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.