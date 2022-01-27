Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) Trading Down 1%

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.43. Approximately 1,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the third quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,408,000.

