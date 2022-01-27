Analysts Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will announce sales of $2.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the highest is $2.97 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $11.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.57 billion to $11.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $39,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,517. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 107.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.16 and its 200-day moving average is $145.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

