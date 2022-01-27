Analysts Anticipate Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) will report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kiromic BioPharma’s earnings. Kiromic BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiromic BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kiromic BioPharma.

KRBP stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. Kiromic BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 434,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 76,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

