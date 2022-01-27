Analysts Anticipate Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) will report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kiromic BioPharma’s earnings. Kiromic BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Kiromic BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kiromic BioPharma.
KRBP stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. Kiromic BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.
Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.
