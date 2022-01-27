Analysts Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Oracle posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

ORCL stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.73. 211,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,105,950. Oracle has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

