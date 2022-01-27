Analysts Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Earnings of -$2.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will report earnings per share of ($2.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.38). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 86.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.01) to ($6.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.07) to ($3.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

In related news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $29,121.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $502,146.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,231 shares of company stock valued at $650,261 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 79,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,754 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,349,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.