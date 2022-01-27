Analysts Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $291.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to report sales of $291.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $293.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $289.23 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $201.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth about $33,796,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,796,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 227,172 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth $3,643,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.09. 5,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18. The company has a market cap of $221.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.74.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

